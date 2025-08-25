South Africa

Sassa needs clear plan to ensure recipients receive grants — NGO

25 August 2025 - 10:41 By Jeanette Chabalala and Koena Mashale
Sassa says beneficiaries using Postbank will not be affected by any changes despite not having a new service provider. Stock photo
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Human rights movement Black Sash says the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) should publicly share a clear and credible plan that guarantees uninterrupted access to social grants after it decided to end its master service agreement with Postbank.

The agreement will end on September 30 and the agency has not yet appointed a new service provider.

Speaking to Sowetan, Black Sash spokesperson Oliver Meth said while beneficiaries should remain calm and not panic, Sassa should share how it will manage the large numbers of people who rely on Postbank for their cash payouts.

“I don’t think we should panic, but there should be a plan to ensure that people receive their grants on time,” he said.

Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe told parliament last week no new service provider had been appointed to take over from October 1.

The only option for new grant applications will be for beneficiaries to [use] their personal bank accounts as a method of payment.
Elizabeth Raiters, #PayTheGrants deputy chair

Meth said this threw more than two-million social grant beneficiaries into uncertainty and fear, raising the risk that people will be left without the grants they rely on for survival.

Elizabeth Raiters, deputy chair at #PayTheGrants, said her organisation was pleased there would be no service provider as Postbank had “caused a lot of glitches in the payment system and Sassa always used to get the blame”.

“The only option for new grant applications will be for beneficiaries to [use] their personal bank accounts as a method of payment. That will also cut out [the need] for service providers because beneficiaries will be using their own accounts.

“In the past few months Sassa has been trying to push beneficiaries to open a bank account. They also want to move away from service providers because service providers are the ones causing havoc when it is time for grant payments,” said Raiters.

Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona assured beneficiaries now using Postbank they will not be affected by any changes.

SowetanLIVE

