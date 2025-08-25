South Africa

Three dead in two taxi rank shootings in front of commuters in Cape Town

25 August 2025 - 13:40 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape police are investigating two separate fatal shootings at taxi ranks early on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Early morning commuters were faced with taxi conflict shooting sprees in two different areas in Cape Town on Monday.

Three people were killed and six men were wounded, said police spokesperson Lt Col Malcolm Pojie said.

Gunmen opened fire at a taxi rank in Ngqwangi Drive in Philippi East at about 7.30am.

“They shot six adults between the ages of 35 and 43. One succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene and another was declared deceased in hospital. Four injured men were transported to a medical facility. Three taxi drivers were in a critical condition and a passenger was in a stable condition.”

The first attack was at about 5.40am on the corner of Japhtha K Masemola Drive and Spine Road in Khayelitsha.

Two armed men approached the Vuyani taxi rank where they opened fire, killing a taxi driver. Two other drivers were wounded and were transported to a medical facility.

“The motives for the attacks are believed to be related to taxi conflict,” Pojie said.

“The suspects fled the scenes and are yet to be arrested.

“We appeal to anyone with information which could lead to the arrests of the suspects to contact Det-Capt Lukhunyo Magadla on 082 411 3245 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or through the MySAPS mobile application anonymously. All information will be dealt with confidentially.”

