South Africa

Two men shot dead outside police station in Cape Town

25 August 2025 - 15:04
Two people were shot dead outside the Mitchells Plain police station on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Western Cape police said two people were shot dead outside the Mitchells Plain police station in Cape Town on Monday morning.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

“We can confirm two people have been shot. Our office doesn’t know [the motive] because our team is still at the scene,” said Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie.

In a video circulating on social media, two men can be seen lying dead on the ground a few metres from each other.

SowetanLIVE

