Courtesy of SABC
Accused number four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthokosiziseni Maphisa, is expected to continue with his bid to have charges against him dropped when the case resumes on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes
Courtesy of SABC
Accused number four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthokosiziseni Maphisa, is expected to continue with his bid to have charges against him dropped when the case resumes on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid
Broken evidence chain, contradictions may aid Meyiwa defence in section 174 bid: experts
Phone found in Meyiwa accused's cell prompted C-Max transfer: DCS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos