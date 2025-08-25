South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

25 August 2025 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Accused number four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthokosiziseni Maphisa, is expected to continue with his bid to have charges against him dropped when the case resumes on Monday.

READ MORE:

Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid

Three of the four lawyers representing the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa plan to proceed with their discharge applications, despite Legal Aid ...
News
2 weeks ago

Broken evidence chain, contradictions may aid Meyiwa defence in section 174 bid: experts

Court expected to hear whether defence will proceed with discharge application when Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes on Thursday
News
2 weeks ago

Phone found in Meyiwa accused's cell prompted C-Max transfer: DCS

The department of correctional services (DCS) has dismissed allegations of maltreatment made by Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five men on trial for the ...
News
1 month ago
