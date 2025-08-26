South Africa

A dream grounded by cost: Student pilot crowdfunds for flight hours

26 August 2025 - 14:50 By TimesLIVE
Matthew Barrett is asking for donations from the public to help him pay for his flying lessons.
Image: BackaBuddy

For many young student pilots, the biggest barrier isn’t passion or ability; it’s funding.

Matthew Barrett, 25, formerly from the Garden Route, now living in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, says his enjoyment of flying and his dream of becoming a commercial pilot was fostered by his grandfather.

“There is no feeling more surreal than defying gravity and seeing the world from a different perspective.

“My passion for aviation was sparked by my grandpa. He was in the air force and later did his private pilot’s licence (PPL) at Grand Central. As a child I remember going to the library with him, looking at books about aeroplanes and listening to his stories. Now, being based at the same airfield he flew from is special to me. I can’t wait to take him up for a flight once I’m done.”

According to BackaBuddy, Barrett is 13 flying hours away from completing his PPL after years of disciplined effort to pay for the lessons.

He has worked full-time while studying, squeezing in flight hours between shifts and cutting expenses to the bone. He sold his car to reduce costs, lives on the bare minimum and uses gym reward points to help cover electricity at home.

Behind him stands his mother Joanne, who raised Matthew and his sister Tiffany as a single parent.

“From the moment Matthew was a little boy he was a force of nature,” she said. “He was always kind, determined and never gave up on what he wanted. I’ve seen him excel in sports, in CrossFit and now in flying — he was born to fly. This dream is a family one. We’ve made sacrifices to get him here and I know he wants this not just for himself, but to give back to his family one day.”

Flying is not only technical and demanding; it’s expensive. Every hour in the training aircraft costs R3,500 plus a landing fee. There are also exams and a final skills test. Beyond that, the cost of a commercial pilot’s licence looms at close to R850,000 — a daunting figure.

“I've applied for bursaries, reached out to companies and tried every option but nothing has worked.”

On his crowdfunding campaign, which has so far seen R49,000 contributed by 31 donors towards a R500,000 goal, he said: “The support I’ve received so far has been inspiring and given me the hope and strength to carry on.”

