South Africa

‘Acts of terror’: Province condemns deadly taxi violence in Cape Town

26 August 2025 - 10:13 By TIMESLIVE
Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku and provincial police oversight and community safety MEC Anroux Marais have called for calm after recent taxi violence in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The Western Cape government on Tuesday condemned killings and violence related to the taxi industry as reports came in of deadly shootings in Cape Town. 

Three people were killed and six men were wounded in two shootings in Philippi East and Khayelitsha on Monday. 

Another fatal shooting happened on Tuesday in Macassar. 

Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku and provincial police oversight and community safety MEC Anroux Marais called for calm. 

“I condemn the brutal taxi-related attacks in Philippi East, Khayelitsha and Macassar in the strongest possible terms. Such acts of terror have no place in our communities and only serve to spread fear, instability and suffering among innocent residents. The perpetrators of the heinous crimes must be brought to book,” said Marais.

Three dead in two taxi rank shootings in front of commuters in Cape Town

Early morning commuters were faced with taxi conflict shooting sprees in two different areas in Cape Town on Monday.
News
21 hours ago

“I urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the SA Police Service in their investigations. Your cooperation could be the key to holding those responsible to account and restoring peace.” 

Sileku said the safety of commuters and operators was non-negotiable.

“At the recent taxi peace summit, South African National Taxi Council Western Cape and its eight regional structures committed to prioritising peace, stability and the safety of commuters,” he said.

“The escalation of tensions between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, the two largest taxi groupings in the province, and the violence that followed shows some in the industry are acting in bad faith and undermining the commitments they made to government and to the people of the Western Cape.

“The violence is nothing less than an attack on innocent commuters, and those who choose conflict over peace will face the full force of the law.” 

TimesLIVE

