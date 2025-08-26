South Africa

Fedusa condemns Prasa's refusal to honour 5.5% wage increase agreement

'Abdication of responsibility and an attack on integrity of collective bargaining'

26 August 2025 - 17:28 By Ernest Mabuza
Prasa Group CEO Hishaam Emeran confirmed on Monday that workers would not receive the agreed 5.5% salary increase this month. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Federation of Unions of SA has condemned the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for its refusal to honour the 2025/26 wage agreement signed with recognised labour.

Fedusa said it would fully support its affiliate the United National Transport Union (Untu) in pursuing urgent legal action to enforce the agreement and would mobilise to ensure that Prasa honoured its commitments.

At a meeting with unions on Monday, Prasa Group CEO Hishaam Emeran confirmed that workers would not receive the agreed 5.5% salary increase this month.

In a letter dated August 12 2025, Prasa's acting CFO Brian Alexander admitted that the agency was “committed to complying with the signed agreement; however, the business is currently facing significant financial constraints and cannot meet this or potentially current obligations going forward”.

Fedusa said Alexander's statement was nothing short of an abdication of responsibility and an attack on the integrity of collective bargaining.

“Fedusa is outraged that Prasa would seek to unilaterally disregard a legally binding agreement signed in good faith under CCMA facilitation. Such conduct mirrors past attempts by the employer to evade its obligations.”

Fedusa said that in 2020, Untu successfully challenged Prasa in the labour court over a similar breach, winning a ruling in favour of employees.

“Workers should not have to fight the same battle again in 2025.”

Fedusa said collective bargaining was the foundation of workplace stability and social partnership.

“Prasa must reverse course immediately, pay what is due and restore faith in the process.”

TimesLIVE

