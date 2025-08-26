Maternity PPE launched for women in mining

Kumba Iron Ore says it has become the first mining company to launch specialised maternity personal protective equipment (PPE) to address a long-standing gap in the industry.
The company-wide programme unveiled during Women’s Month includes custom-designed maternity PPE, comprehensive maternity hampers and dedicated breastfeeding facilities across all its operations.
The executive head of corporate affairs and Kumba Women in Mining (WiM) exco sponsor Dr Pranill Ramchander said the initiative marks a turning point for women in mining.
“This shifts the needle in our industry by recognising motherhood is a vital and supported part of our workforce’s journey. We’re moving beyond basic legislative compliance to create an environment where women can bring their whole selves to work,” said Ramchander.
The initiative was developed under the leadership of the Kumba WiM committee and led by Kutlwano Takadi. It is part of Anglo American’s commitment to gender diversity.
A 2015 Mine Health and Safety Council report highlighted that PPE in the sector was historically designed for men, forcing women to wear ill-fitting gear that compromised dignity and safety.
Women miners reported one-piece overalls were degrading during bathroom breaks while two-piece sets were often too tight or too loose, affecting comfort and increasing safety risks.
The report also noted a lack of properly fitting safety boots and gloves, with many women forced to wear men’s sizes.
Oversized boots caused blisters and pain while gloves that were too big increased the risk of serious accidents.
Kumba Iron Ore’s initiative said it directly responds to the issues as it is offering:
Ramchander said the initiative reflects Kumba’s ethos of “empowerment through inclusion”.
“WiM serves as a catalyst group that advocates for women at Kumba to progress women’s inclusion and empowerment agenda, thus accelerating an inclusive environment,” said Ramchander.
Kumba said the programme goes beyond equipment to build a culture of visibility and support.
“The approach recognises that while women have made significant strides in mining over the past 20 years, true inclusion requires acknowledging uniquely woman-related workplace experiences. The programme demonstrates pregnancy is respected, not only accommodated, building a culture of care, visibility and support,” the company said.
Ramchander said inclusive initiatives also strengthen performance.
“The maternity PPE initiative has created a structured and meaningful experience of inclusion that benefits organisational culture. When employees feel a sense of belonging, security and acceptance, they perform at their best.”
