The brutal killing of Kgaogelo Marota in Maubane, North West, has sparked renewed questions about South Africa’s fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
Lazarus Antonio was arrested on Friday after being identified as the prime suspect in Marota’s murder. He allegedly posted footage of the bloody scene on his social media accounts.
Hours later, Antonio allegedly stabbed his new girlfriend who survived the attack and was hospitalised.
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation recently marked six years since the rape and murder of Uyinene, a first-year student at the University of Cape Town.
She was attacked while collecting a parcel at Claremont post office.
Luyanda Botha, a repeat offender, confessed to her murder and is serving three life sentences.
These cases raise the question: are anti-GBV campaigns saving lives or are they merely ticking boxes?
POLL | As women’s month ends, what’s your take on South Africa’s fight against GBV?
Image: Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit)
