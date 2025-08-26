South Africa

Quick-thinking resident helps bust 'eThekwini municipal scammer'

26 August 2025 - 17:29 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Security officials intervene as a man is arrested in Durban North on Tuesday.
Image: MARSHALL

A man allegedly posing as an eThekwini municipality employee to scam Durban North residents was arrested on Tuesday.

A quick-thinking resident who was aware of the elaborate scheme to con residents about their water bills called private security company Marshall Security when he was approached by the man on his property.

“Over the past few months multiple reports surfaced of people posing as municipal workers from the water department,” said Marshall Security's Tyron Powell.

“The scammers allegedly delivered fraudulent notices to homeowners, claiming their water services would be disconnected due to unpaid fees.”

The notices instructed residents to contact a fake representative via a provided phone number to meet on site, where unsuspecting victims could be coerced into paying money electronically or in cash on the spot to stop them disconnecting the water.

“Multiple armed response officers and members of our special operations team arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect. Durban North police and eThekwini municipality officials were contacted and arrived shortly afterward.”

“The homeowner opened a fraud case with the SAPS. The eThekwini municipality officials who attended confirmed the suspect is not a municipal official and will assist SAPS in investigating the suspect and raising community awareness,” said Powell.

He urged residents to verify municipal officials at the point of contact and never make payments without confirmation from official channels.

“We urge members of the public who have fallen victim to any scam with the same modus operandi to report the matter to the SAPS.”

