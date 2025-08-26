South Africa

Restaurant fire at Rietvlei Zoo Farm

26 August 2025 - 11:49
Restaurant destroyed by fire at Rietvlei Zoo Farm.
Image: Supplied

The two-storey container Farmhouse Restaurant and Bar at Rietvlei Zoo Farm near Alberton caught alight on Tuesday. 

The fire caused extensive damage to the top and bottom sections. 

Ekurhuleni emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi said they received a call about the fire at 7am. 

Alberton, Thokoza and Palm Ridge firefighting teams responded to the corner of Swartkoppies and Overbury roads outside Alberton. 

“Crews could identify heavy, dense carbon smoke from a distance. Alberton firefighters, as primary responders, arrived first on the scene, followed by Thokoza and Palm Ridge. Two water tankers, one industrial pumper and one rescue tender fire engines were used,” he said. 

Seven 48kg and eight 9kg LPG cylinders were taken out of the structure before they could explode.  

“No casualties were recorded. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

