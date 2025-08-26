Limpopo recorded the highest proportion of people who felt very safe walking alone during the day and when it was dark, while the Western Cape (31.4%) had the highest proportion of people who felt unsafe walking alone during the day, and Mpumalanga (7%) recorded the highest proportion of people who felt unsafe walking alone at night.
South Africans’ feeling of safety continues to decline: report
Fear of crime is pushing more people to take safety measures
The feeling of safety among South Africans has been declining since 2020/21, reveals a statistical release on victims of crime which forms part of the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) 2024/25 conducted by Stats SA.
The report provides detailed insights into crime levels, experiences, perceptions of safety and related governance issues.
The survey report has revealed South Africans are increasingly altering their routines to avoid crime and are taking safety measures.
According to the report, women felt very unsafe when walking alone when it is dark compared to men.
About 81% of those aged 16 years and older felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood during the day while 36.1% felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood when it was dark.
The proportion of people who have done something to protect themselves against crime increased from 39.9% in 2023/24 to 43.3% in 2024/25. Only 29.9% of the population indicated they only walk during safer hours as the main thing they have done to protect themselves against crime.
Limpopo recorded the highest proportion of people who felt very safe walking alone during the day and when it was dark, while the Western Cape (31.4%) had the highest proportion of people who felt unsafe walking alone during the day, and Mpumalanga (7%) recorded the highest proportion of people who felt unsafe walking alone at night.
“About 29.9% of people aged 16 and older have resorted to walking during safer hours to protect themselves from crime. About 28.7% have installed physical protection measures such as burglar doors on their homes to protect themselves against crime. Most people (79.9%) felt safer after doing something to protect themselves from crime,” the report revealed.
The report has also shown housebreaking or burglary has consistently been the most common crime experienced by households. The number of households that experienced the crime increased from 10.9% in 2020/21 to 13.5% in 2023/24, then slightly declined to 13.2% in 2024/25.
The second most common crime experienced by households in the five years before the survey is home robbery. Home robbery increased from 1.8% in 2020/21 to 2.2% in 2022/23, slightly declined to 2.4% in 2023/24 and increased to 2.6% in 2024/25.
Theft of personal property has been the most common crime experienced by people. The number of people who experienced the crime increased from 2.1-million in 2020/21 to 2.9-million in 2021/22. Theft of personal property slightly decreased to 2.8-million in 2022/23 and remained constant in 2023/24. In 2024/25, there was an increase in theft of personal property.
The second most common crime experienced by people during the five-year period was street robbery.
Consumer fraud doubled from 2020/21 (583,000) to 1-million in 2021/22 before decreasing sharply to 639,000 in 2022/23, then increasing slightly between 2022/23 and 2023/24 and increasing to 1-million in 2024/25.
