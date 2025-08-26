State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application

The prosecution in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has argued that the evidence presented by Const Shumbuzo Zungu, placing Mthokozisi Maphisa at the crime scene the day of the murder, can be corroborated by objective evidence.

The state submitted its heads of argument to the Pretoria high court in the section 174 application brought by Maphisa.

State prosecutor Dr Ronnie Sibanda on Tuesday said that the application for discharge ought to be dismissed.

Meyiwa was shot dead in the presence of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Also present were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, the sisters' mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal who were visiting.

The occupants claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.

Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. The state alleges they acted in furtherance of a common purpose. They have all pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, Maphisa's lawyer, Zithulele Nxumalo, argued that the charges against his client should be dropped, citing a lack of independent evidence linking him to the alleged conspiracy to murder or commit robbery.

Nxumalo said the evidence of Zungu was not corroborated in all material respects, arguing that the material aspects of the evidence were contradictory and affected his credibility.

However, Sibanda submitted that Zungu's presence at the Basotho hostel on the day of the murder with the accused corroborates his evidence. Sibanda submitted that cellphone expert witness evidence linking Maphisa and his co-accuseds' cellphones to towers in the vicinity of the crime scene was also corroborated.

“The presence of Mr Zungu at the hostel can be corroborated. The presence of accused number 3 (Mncube) and number 4 (Maphisa) can be corroborated by objective evidence that was brought by Ms Pinky Vythilingam before this court,” he said.

On the argument made by Nxumalo on the state not calling all eyewitnesses to the stand, Sibanda argued that t was no duty on the state to call every available witness.

“The state has made it plain that the position of Kelly Kumalo will be considered after the conclusion of this case. Hence, she was not called as a witness. We have made Kumalo available to the defence and other witnesses that we have not called, and it closes the state case,” he said.

