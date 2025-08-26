South Africa

Two weeks without water: Westbury residents protest as taps remain dry

Water tankers only arrived after protesters took to the streets, say residents

26 August 2025 - 16:19 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
A child is seen in the streets as angry residents of Westbury protest. The community was up in arms and blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Residents of Westbury, Joburg, took to the streets on Tuesday to protest after enduring more than two weeks without running water, a crisis they say has crippled schools, households and even the local hospital.

The dry taps have left the community scrambling for alternatives, with some walking to neighbouring Slovo Park to fetch water while others say they have been forced to pay small amounts to access water.

Diana Louw, a community activist, said the crisis has persisted for years but reached a breaking point this month.

“For two weeks there was no water at all. Sometimes it comes [on] for an hour in the morning, then it’s gone. Children cannot stay at school because there is no water. Even Bernard Isaacs Primary, which is supposed to have a borehole, does not seem to have enough,” said Louw.

Residents feel abandoned by local leadership, Louw added.

WATCH | Ramaphosa launches Rand Water's Zuikerbosch plant

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday launching Rand Water's Zuikerbosch water purification plant near Vereeniging, south of Joburg.
Politics
2 weeks ago

“Our councillor says she has no answers. We want the mayor and Joburg Water to come and address us directly. This has gone on for too long.”

Another resident, Gabriella Moosagee, said the water shortage has affected essential services, including the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

“The hospital does not have water. When you go to the dentist, they cannot treat you properly. Children are not going to school. The borehole pumps are broken. It’s affecting every part of life,” said Moosagee.

The hospital has a borehole on site, but staff report that it is insufficient to meet daily needs. One nurse at the facility confirmed the severity of the situation, telling TimesLIVE: “Water is an issue, and it affects the hospital. We cannot operate as we should. Procedures are delayed because there is no running water.”

For many, the problem is compounded by what they say is a lack of transparency from authorities.

A man uses a trolley to carry water. The area has been without water for weeks.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Vanity Snyman said residents only see water trucks when they start protesting.

“For two weeks, the taps have been dry. No water trucks came — only when we started striking did they arrive,” she said.

“We have been told the same story about a cracked reservoir for five years. Meanwhile, Slovo Park, an informal settlement, has water, while the whole of Coronation does not.”

Residents also accused police of heavy-handedness during their peaceful protest. Multiple people alleged that an officer pointed a firearm at a protester and physically assaulted her.

The community is demanding urgent intervention from the City of Johannesburg and Joburg Water.

For residents like Louw, the struggle is about more than water: “We are suffering with no water, no lights and gangsterism around us. People are desperate. This is our basic human right.”

TimesLIVE

