WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

26 August 2025 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

'No evidence tendered by state to convict Maphisa': defence argues in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The lawyer for Mthokoziseni Maphisa, one of the men accused of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, has argued the charges against his client ...
15 hours ago

Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid

Three of the four lawyers representing the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa plan to proceed with their discharge applications, despite Legal Aid ...
2 weeks ago

Broken evidence chain, contradictions may aid Meyiwa defence in section 174 bid: experts

Court expected to hear whether defence will proceed with discharge application when Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes on Thursday
2 weeks ago
