“The ministry will engage stakeholders, including the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), the Russian embassy and the Brics Women's Business Alliance to understand the nature of the employment opportunities in Russia and provide clarity to the public. Let us remain united in protecting the dreams and dignity of South Africa's young women, while redoubling our efforts to build an inclusive economy that provides meaningful opportunities at home,” said Selala.
“As government, we continue to work to address youth unemployment through national initiatives such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus, the National Youth Service and skills development programmes. However, the government alone cannot win the fight against unemployment.
“We call on stakeholders, the private sector, civil society, labour, academia and communities to join hands with the government in creating sustainable pathways for decent work for young people, especially young women who remain the most vulnerable to exploitive practices.”
Dirco also warned young South Africans, especially young women, to be cautious when responding to online job advertisements, particularly those promoted on social media.
“Warn young people, girls in particular, not to fall for unverified foreign job offers. Some are being promoted by influencers on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. Human trafficking syndicates are luring people into all sorts of illegal activities under slave-like conditions. If something looks too good to be true, get a second opinion. Contact Dirco or any of our embassies in the country of interest,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.
We will speak to Russian embassy for clarity on influencer job offers — government
Youth advised to check details with department of international relations
Image: @Iamfresh/Twitter
The women, youth and persons with disabilities department will speak to the Russian embassy about employment offers alleged to be fraudulent and advertised by social media influencers.
Some social media influencers have been criticised for promoting a programme called Alabuga Start — targeting people aged 18 to 22. Some appear to have travelled to Russia on paid trips as part of the recruitment initiative.
The ministry's spokesperson Cassius Selala said the safety, dignity and future of young South African women are of paramount importance, and high unemployment should not be weaponised against them.
“The ministry will engage stakeholders, including the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), the Russian embassy and the Brics Women's Business Alliance to understand the nature of the employment opportunities in Russia and provide clarity to the public. Let us remain united in protecting the dreams and dignity of South Africa's young women, while redoubling our efforts to build an inclusive economy that provides meaningful opportunities at home,” said Selala.
“As government, we continue to work to address youth unemployment through national initiatives such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus, the National Youth Service and skills development programmes. However, the government alone cannot win the fight against unemployment.
“We call on stakeholders, the private sector, civil society, labour, academia and communities to join hands with the government in creating sustainable pathways for decent work for young people, especially young women who remain the most vulnerable to exploitive practices.”
Dirco also warned young South Africans, especially young women, to be cautious when responding to online job advertisements, particularly those promoted on social media.
“Warn young people, girls in particular, not to fall for unverified foreign job offers. Some are being promoted by influencers on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. Human trafficking syndicates are luring people into all sorts of illegal activities under slave-like conditions. If something looks too good to be true, get a second opinion. Contact Dirco or any of our embassies in the country of interest,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.
5 ways to identify online scammers
At the weekend a promotional video of the programme by a South African influencer was flagged by former MP-turned tech consultant Phumzile Van Damme. She called for an investigation into the programme which recruits young women to travel to Russia for “training and work”, with the promise of regular promotions and tutorials to learn to speak the language during the two-year assignment.
Monyela responded, saying: “The matter is under investigation.”
One of the influencers who has since removed a promotional video for Alabuga Start from her social media, Sima Mangolwane — known as “Seemah” online — said in a TikTok video she initially believed the programme seemed a good opportunity for unemployed youth.
“I thought it was a nice opportunity to get out of the country with all expenses paid.”
Mangolwane said during her trip she asked young women who were part of the programme if they were happy and well-treated.
“They said they were 'good, happy, fine'. Some said they go home for the holidays, others said no because at home they are poor. One told me after this she doesn't want to go home; she wants to move to Moscow.”
She said “everything seemed normal” during her visit, but admitted she had not researched the programme before promoting it.
“It's my fault for not checking or doing my research. I apologise for being ignorant and potentially putting young women in danger. I've deleted the videos. I don't know what to do.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Dirco warns young women of risky online job offers promoted on social media
The woman bringing hope to human trafficking survivors
‘They take away your humanity’: man rescued from Myanmar scammers speaks of his horrifying ordeal
23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos