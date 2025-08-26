South Africa

Woman accused of raping boy, 13, at church shelter

26 August 2025 - 08:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman is under investigation for the alleged rape of a minor boy. Stock photo.
A woman is under investigation for the alleged rape of a minor boy. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 24-year-old woman is due to appear before the Musina magistrate’s court to face a rape charge, allegedly perpetuated against a boy aged 13.

She was arrested on Friday and has made a brief appearance in court. The case was delayed to Tuesday for police profiling and investigations.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged she raped the boy at about 3pm on Friday at a church shelter in the Musina policing area.

"It is reported the suspect called the victim while he was passing a crèche at the shelter. Apparently he went to her and found the woman naked lying on the ground. She allegedly started to touch him inappropriately in sensitive areas and subsequently raped him not far from a dustbin. A shelter resident who was going to the dustbin witnessed the incident.

"The caretaker of the shelter was informed. Police were notified and opened a case of rape. Police investigations are continuing."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

At 16, he mediated a hijacking. Now he’s negotiating for the survival of HIV programmes

Ndiviwe Mphothulo, born with activism in his bloodline, started in politics aged 12. Now a doctor, he’s trying to make sure the Trump funding cuts ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

'It could've been my child': Joburg community fumes over mom who 'gave drugs' to young son

A woman and three men from Newclare appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of attempted murder and child ...
News
3 weeks ago

Activists raise alarm on how parental substance abuse harms childhood development

A video that went viral showing a toddler being coerced to smoke highlights a scourge
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  3. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  4. Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police South Africa
  5. Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with her head' to start on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

🚨 Millions With No WATER: The HORRIFIC Donetsk Crisis Putin Won't Fix
Trump calls on Fed Governor Cook to resign over mortgage allegations | REUTERS