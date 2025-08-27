South Africa

Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m

27 August 2025 - 13:49 By Botho Molosankwe
An Mpumalanga businessman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after submitting fraudulent tax returns.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An Mpumalanga businessman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for defrauding the SA Revenue Service (Sars) of R1.5m.

The Mbombela serious commercial crime court sentenced Sibusiso Madonsela on Tuesday for the 2020 crime. He was not given the option of paying a fine, and his assets will be sold to recover some of the money.

Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi, spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, said Madonsela intentionally and knowingly submitted fraudulent tax returns for his business, Shopemore Enterprise, to unlawfully benefit from Sars.

He said the Hawks’ investigation revealed Madonsela’s misrepresentation cost Sars R1.5m.

Investigations showed the money was deposited in the company’s business account and later transferred to Madonsela’s ex-wife, Thembisile Madonsela. She is expected to appear before the Mbombela court on Friday.

“A portion of the money was deposited into Sibusiso Lekhuleni's personal account,” Nkosi said, but he was acquitted.

Madonsela was sentenced to three years for fraud, seven years for contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, three years for contravening the Tax Administration Act and an additional eight years for contravening the Organised Crime Act.

“The court ruled all sentences will be served concurrently. As a result, the convict is expected to serve an effective eight years behind bars,” Nkosi said, adding the court ordered that R412,000 should be recovered by liquidating some of Madonsela’s assets.

SowetanLIVE

