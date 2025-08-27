“South Africa has lost one of its brightest journalistic minds, and her absence will be deeply felt in our public discourse.”
TimesLIVE
Dedicated journalist Tshidi Madia 'was a robust but sober voice'
Tributes pour in for 'only reporter to secure a one-on-one interview with Ramaphosa before the 2024 elections'
Image: @tshidi_lee
A number of organisations have paid tribute to Primedia and Eyewitness News (EWN) associate editor Tshidi Madia, who died on Wednesday morning. She was 42.
“Tshidi was a robust but sober voice whose excellent work in journalism will forever be etched in the annals of history,” the National Press Club said. It said Madia was a patriotic journalist whose distinguished career not only shaped the craft of journalism but also played a crucial role in holding those in power accountable.
“We lower our flag in her honour and in recognition of her illustrious and erudite journalism work.”
The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) said Madia was an honest and open-minded journalist, often tackling the political sphere with passion, questioning and holding those in political office accountable. It said she was recently in the US for Primedia when President Cyril Ramaphosa met Donald Trump.
“Madia did not shy away from correcting the journalists there, flying South Africa’s flag high by defending the country, but once again proving that she was a brilliant and dedicated journalist.”
Renowned journalist Tshidi Madia dies
AMCF chairperson Elihah Mhlanga said her death was a great loss to journalism.
The IFP said Madia distinguished herself as a fearless, principled and ethical voice in journalism.
“Her dedication to truth, integrity and the pursuit of accountability was unwavering. She was not only a trailblazer in the newsroom, but also a mentor and inspiration to many young women aspiring to enter the journalism profession,” the IFP said.
The party said it was sad that her life and contribution had been cut short soon and more heartbreaking that her death came during Women’s Month, a time when the country celebrated the achievements, strength and voices of women like her.
“South Africa has lost one of its brightest journalistic minds, and her absence will be deeply felt in our public discourse.”
ActionSA said as EWN’s associate editor of politics, Madia carried herself with warmth, kindness and grace.
“She was always welcoming, yet unafraid to be firm and probing when the moment demanded it. These qualities earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues, leaders and the wider public alike.”
Primedia said Madia was well known to its audiences for her insightful analysis, in-depth interviews and commitment to objective reporting. She was a leading voice in the country's political landscape.
“Raised in a home filled with spirited political debate, Madia's interest in the country's affairs was nurtured from a young age. She pursued her formal education at the University of Johannesburg, where she obtained her degree in communications with a focus on journalism and politics in 2008,” Primedia said.
Madia's professional career began at Primedia Broadcasting, starting off as an assistant at EWN’s traffic desk. She then joined the first team at Power 98.7 as a reporter and presenter before moving to News24 where she played a pivotal role in its politics reporting.
She returned to her broadcast home at EWN as a senior political reporter and was then promoted to associate editor: politics.
“She became well known for her popular podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia. On this platform, she engaged with South Africa's most significant political figures from the various political parties.”
Primedia said Madia had many career highlights, being at the forefront of major political events.
“She was the only reporter to secure a one-on-one interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa before the 2024 elections. Her tenacious pursuit of an interview with former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead was also a testament to her relentless approach to her journalism.”
TimesLIVE
