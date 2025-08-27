Ex-boyfriend who repeatedly broke protection orders is jailed for 10 years

A prison parolee with a history of violence towards his ex-girlfriend has been jailed for 10 years.
Lusizo Manjo, 33, was convicted on charges of housebreaking with intent to assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and failure to comply with a court order relating to domestic violence by the Bedford regional court.
The case finalised this week stemmed from September 20 2024, just three days after Manjo had been released on parole.
His 40-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was asleep with her family in Phola Park, awoke at 11pm to find him in the home. He asked her to leave with him. She screamed in alarm, and the rest of the household woke up.
After repeated requests to leave by her and her father, Manjo refused and instead drew a knife, stabbing her arm. Her father then struck him with a stick, forcing him to leave. However, Manjo returned and pelted the house with stones, shattering all the windows.
Luxolo Tyali, the NPA's spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, said Manjo had repeatedly infringed protection orders taken out against him by his ex.
In May 2023, he was convicted of breaching a protection order and sentenced to a fine of R3,000 or six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended.
In March 2024, he was convicted on two further counts of breaching a protection order. This time he received 24 months’ direct imprisonment on one count and a wholly suspended six-month sentence on the second.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo praised the prosecution and investigators for their dedication to tackling gender-based violence.
“This sentence affirms the role of the justice system in protecting women from repeat offenders who show blatant disregard for court orders and for the safety and dignity of others. We welcome the court’s firm stance and hope it sends a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated in our society.”
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
