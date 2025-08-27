South Africa

Ex-boyfriend who repeatedly broke protection orders is jailed for 10 years

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo says court’s ruling sends a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated

27 August 2025 - 12:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man who kept harassing his ex has received a harsh sentence.
A man who kept harassing his ex has received a harsh sentence.
Image: 123RF

A prison parolee with a history of violence towards his ex-girlfriend has been jailed for 10 years.

Lusizo Manjo, 33, was convicted on charges of housebreaking with intent to assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and failure to comply with a court order relating to domestic violence by the Bedford regional court.

The case finalised this week stemmed from September 20 2024, just three days after Manjo had been released on parole.

His 40-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was asleep with her family in Phola Park, awoke at 11pm to find him in the home. He asked her to leave with him. She screamed in alarm, and the rest of the household woke up.

After repeated requests to leave by her and her father, Manjo refused and instead drew a knife, stabbing her arm. Her father then struck him with a stick, forcing him to leave. However, Manjo returned and pelted the house with stones, shattering all the windows.

Luxolo Tyali, the NPA's spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, said Manjo had repeatedly infringed protection orders taken out against him by his ex.

In May 2023, he was convicted of breaching a protection order and sentenced to a fine of R3,000 or six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended.

In March 2024, he was convicted on two further counts of breaching a protection order. This time he received 24 months’ direct imprisonment on one count and a wholly suspended six-month sentence on the second.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo praised the prosecution and investigators for their dedication to tackling gender-based violence.

“This sentence affirms the role of the justice system in protecting women from repeat offenders who show blatant disregard for court orders and for the safety and dignity of others. We welcome the court’s firm stance and hope it sends a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated in our society.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'He used to sleep outside our house stalking her': Self-confessed killer appears in court

Lazarus Antonio appeared in the Temba magistrate’s court on Monday charged with the murder of Kgaogelo Marota and the attempted murder of Ikageng ...
News
1 day ago

Umlazi GBV parolees get night visit from correctional services

Gender-based violence parolees in Umlazi and their families got a suprise visit from correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale on ...
News
1 week ago

‘No parole for high risk lifers’ — Correctional services minister Groenewald

The minister of justice and correctional services Dr Pieter Groenewald has reiterated the central role professional psychological and criminological ...
News
1 month ago

Parolee disguised as woman kills farmer for cash, gets life in jail

A man who disguised himself as a Muslim woman while out on parole and murdered an elderly farmer for insurance money has been sentenced to life ...
News
2 months ago

Suspect in killing of journalist Aserie Ndlovu had his parole revoked twice

One of the eight suspects arrested for the murders of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli had his parole revoked twice before his ...
News
3 months ago

Courts serve long jail time in two domestic violence cases, including on parolee

"The successful prosecution of the cases provides some justice and closure to the victims and their families and removes violent criminals from our ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  2. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  3. A dream grounded by cost: Student pilot crowdfunds for flight hours South Africa
  4. State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application South Africa
  5. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa

Latest Videos

Suzuki Jimny versus Land Rover Defender 130
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 August 2025