A 19-year-old suspect is under police guard in hospital after allegedly murdering a mother and son during a house robbery in Barberton on Monday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officers were alerted that many family members had been shot.
"On arrival at the hospital, medical staff directed officers to three patients who had sustained gunshot wounds. The 43-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son succumbed to their injuries shortly after police arrived.
"The third victim, the youngest daughter, remains in hospital.
"After the incident, community members reportedly attempted to take the law into their own hands by attacking the suspect and allegedly attempting to set her alight. Police arrived in time to intervene and rescued the suspect. She is hospitalised and under police guard."
She faces charges of murder, attempted murder and housebreaking.
The incident occurred on the same day two people accused of involvement in house robberies were set alight and murdered in Barberton Extension 10 and Extension 13.
No arrests have been made in connection with the mob justice incidents, and investigations are ongoing.
Police have called for calm within the community and warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.
TimesLIVE
Family shot during home robbery in Barberton
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A 19-year-old suspect is under police guard in hospital after allegedly murdering a mother and son during a house robbery in Barberton on Monday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officers were alerted that many family members had been shot.
"On arrival at the hospital, medical staff directed officers to three patients who had sustained gunshot wounds. The 43-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son succumbed to their injuries shortly after police arrived.
"The third victim, the youngest daughter, remains in hospital.
"After the incident, community members reportedly attempted to take the law into their own hands by attacking the suspect and allegedly attempting to set her alight. Police arrived in time to intervene and rescued the suspect. She is hospitalised and under police guard."
She faces charges of murder, attempted murder and housebreaking.
The incident occurred on the same day two people accused of involvement in house robberies were set alight and murdered in Barberton Extension 10 and Extension 13.
No arrests have been made in connection with the mob justice incidents, and investigations are ongoing.
Police have called for calm within the community and warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two killed in mob justice incidents in Barberton
26 illegal miners granted bail in Barberton court
Robbery suspect in attack on Dutch tourists to appear in Barberton court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos