South Africa

Family shot during home robbery in Barberton

27 August 2025 - 08:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 19-year-old suspect is under police guard in hospital after allegedly murdering a mother and son during a house robbery. A daughter was wounded.
A 19-year-old suspect is under police guard in hospital after allegedly murdering a mother and son during a house robbery. A daughter was wounded.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 19-year-old suspect is under police guard in hospital after allegedly murdering a mother and son during a house robbery in Barberton on Monday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officers were alerted that many family members had been shot.

"On arrival at the hospital, medical staff directed officers to three patients who had sustained gunshot wounds. The 43-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son succumbed to their injuries shortly after police arrived.

"The third victim, the youngest daughter, remains in hospital.

"After the incident, community members reportedly attempted to take the law into their own hands by attacking the suspect and allegedly attempting to set her alight. Police arrived in time to intervene and rescued the suspect. She is hospitalised and under police guard."

She faces charges of murder, attempted murder and housebreaking.

The incident occurred on the same day two people accused of involvement in house robberies were set alight and murdered in Barberton Extension 10 and Extension 13.

No arrests have been made in connection with the mob justice incidents, and investigations are ongoing.

Police have called for calm within the community and warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two killed in mob justice incidents in Barberton

Two people were killed and then set alight in two alleged mob  justice incidents in Barberton on Monday.
News
1 day ago

26 illegal miners granted bail in Barberton court

Twenty-six of more than 480 people arrested in an illegal mining crackdown in Barberton have been granted bail.
News
3 weeks ago

Robbery suspect in attack on Dutch tourists to appear in Barberton court

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder and robbery.
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  2. A dream grounded by cost: Student pilot crowdfunds for flight hours South Africa
  3. State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application South Africa
  4. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  5. Maternity PPE launched for women in mining South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 August 2025
Women Championing Democracy: Paving the Way to 2026 Local Government Elections