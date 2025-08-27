IN PICS | Elderly woman dies in Johannesburg building fire

A fire broke out at a building on 7 Simmonds Street in Johannesburg on Wednesday, claiming the life of an elderly woman reportedly living with a disability.
Firefighters worked to put out the blaze, and the cause of the fire is unknown.
