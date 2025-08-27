South Africa

IN PICS | Elderly woman dies in Johannesburg building fire

27 August 2025 - 21:38 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
A fire broke out at a building on 7 Simmonds Street in Johannesburg on Wednesday, claiming the life of an elderly woman reportedly living with a disability.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

