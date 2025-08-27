A vervet monkey hit by a car and then snatched from the roadside, allegedly destined for the cooking pot, was rescued on Wednesday.
The juvenile monkey was found in the Verulam city centre.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) director Prem Balram said the monkey was tied to the handlebars of a bicycle.
“Motorists and businesses in the Verulam CBD reported a man riding a bicycle with a monkey tied to the handlebars. Reaction officers searched for the man on the route he was riding and found him on Ireland Street.”
“The cyclist became aggressive when approached by officers. The injured monkey was untied and moved to the Rusa headquarters.”
Balram said it appeared the monkey had been taken for consumption.
“The juvenile monkey was destined for the pot. Reaction officers earlier this morning [Wednesday] responded to an accident near Trenance Park. A monkey was hit by a car.
“Officers arrived on the scene and could not find the injured animal. It is believed the rescued monkey was stolen from the scene by the cyclist,” Balram said.
Rusa contacted Wildlife Rescue for assistance.
Wildlife Rescue's Lindy Elmes told TimesLIVE the monkey was recovering in a safe space under the care of organisation.
“The little one suffered concussion which needs to be monitored to ensure complete recovery.”
Elmes said there are many cases where monkeys are captured to be eaten.
She rescues between 20 to 35 a month.
“If any injured, stressed or orphaned wildlife is found, please report and stay with it to keep eyes on it until help arrives. Send the pin location and phone number. Do not try to approach it yourself if you don’t have training,” she advised
TimesLIVE
Injured monkey allegedly destined for the pot saved by security company
Image: Reaction Unit SA
