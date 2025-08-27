South Africa

More charges could be added to R27m Sars fraud case against Duma Ndlovu

His company allegedly received R8.4m from Bain & Company

27 August 2025 - 18:20
Koena Mashale Journalist
Duma Ndlovu and tax practitioner Maxwell Mloyi at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court.
Image: Koena Mashale

TV mogul Duma Ndlovu could see more charges added to his case of defrauding the SA Revenue Service (Sars) of R27m.

This was revealed by Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame on Wednesday, after the appearance of Ndlovu and tax practitioner Maxwell Mloyi at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court.

Mamothame said there were new developments relating to personal tax income.

“We were charging him with personal tax income and company tax income, however, there have been new developments that have come from further investigation,” Mamothame said. 

“So, to not delay the matter in regards to the company tax income, we are proceeding with the disclosure and preparations for trial. There are no charges being dropped, but there is a possibility of new charges being added to the personal tax income [charge] depending on the outcome of the investigations.”

Henry Mamothame

The state prosecutor said that central to the case is a 16-terabyte hard drive containing digital evidence, and that arrangements had been made “for the defence to provide the state with the ... hard drive so that the disclosure can be made”.

Ndlovu and Mloyi are out on bail under set conditions.

The case stems from allegations that Ndlovu, through his company Ambrobrite, misrepresented income and corporate tax filings, allegedly defrauding Sars of R27m.

Between 2013 and 2016, Ambrobrite received R8.4m from Bain & Company for consulting services, despite the company being described as dormant.

The case resumes on September 30.

SowetanLIVE

