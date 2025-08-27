South Africa

POLL | Should South Africa have a regulatory board for influencers?

27 August 2025 - 11:19 By TimesLIVE
Videos uploaded by South African influencers and content creators that have received backlash.
Image: @Iamfresh/Twitter

Calls are growing for tighter regulation of social media influencers after a backlash over the promotion of the controversial Alabuga Start programme which targeted people aged 18 to 22.

Some influencers reportedly travelled to Russia on paid trips as part of the initiative, sparking concerns about misleading promotions and possible recruitment risks.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has urged young South Africans, especially women, to be cautious when responding to online job ads promoted on TikTok and Instagram.

“Warn young people, girls in particular, not to fall for unverified foreign job offers. Human trafficking syndicates are luring people into all sorts of illegal activities under slave-like conditions. If something looks too good to be true, get a second opinion,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities said it would raise the issue with the Russian embassy.

