“Pharmaceutical stock kept in the A&E was consumed by the fire and other stock was affected by heat and smoke.
“Among the other losses where 23 wheelchairs, 10 ventilators, a neonatal incubator, intravenous infusion pumps and a file cabinet which had the attendance register for staff in A&E, the patient register, triage books and active patient medical records.”
Nkomo-Ralehoko said another fire on April 23 broke out in the medical records scanning room. While she said this was quickly resolved, the fire did cause damage to patient records and file scanning equipment.
The impact of the fire also saw the hospital on diversion and only receiving priority patients.
“The source of both fires remain a subject of investigation by the police,” she said.
This revelation has received criticism from DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom who said this means the fire damage will be repaired only by June 2026.
“The DA in Gauteng calls for speeded up efforts to restore services at Tembisa Hospital as other hospitals are straining to cope with extra patients from the area.
“We need to know if the fires were caused by arson, and if so, who did it and for what motive,” Bloom said.
SowetanLIVE
Tembisa Hospital fire repairs to cost R14m, says Gauteng health MEC
Image: Thulani Mbele
Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says it will cost R14m to repair Tembisa Hospital, which was recently hit by two fires just days apart.
Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed this at the Gauteng legislature when asked about the fires.
According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, the South African Pandemic Intervention and Relief Effort (SPIRE) has offered to donate their services to the department for repairs. The first phase of repairs (deep cleaning and renovations) is to be concluded by the end of this month.
“On April 19 a fire broke out in the hospital's accident and emergency department (A&E) in a temporary storage area with dry consumables, affecting other zones in the complex, including the casualty entrance, the trauma hall, the trauma resuscitation area, the main casualty reception desk and various adjacent offices and service areas,” she said.
“Pharmaceutical stock kept in the A&E was consumed by the fire and other stock was affected by heat and smoke.
“Among the other losses where 23 wheelchairs, 10 ventilators, a neonatal incubator, intravenous infusion pumps and a file cabinet which had the attendance register for staff in A&E, the patient register, triage books and active patient medical records.”
Nkomo-Ralehoko said another fire on April 23 broke out in the medical records scanning room. While she said this was quickly resolved, the fire did cause damage to patient records and file scanning equipment.
The impact of the fire also saw the hospital on diversion and only receiving priority patients.
“The source of both fires remain a subject of investigation by the police,” she said.
This revelation has received criticism from DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom who said this means the fire damage will be repaired only by June 2026.
“The DA in Gauteng calls for speeded up efforts to restore services at Tembisa Hospital as other hospitals are straining to cope with extra patients from the area.
“We need to know if the fires were caused by arson, and if so, who did it and for what motive,” Bloom said.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Alleged Tembisa Hospital arsonist's bail bid postponed
Arson suspect arrested for Tembisa Hospital fire: Lesufi
Crime, potholes, fires, service delivery hot topics on Freedom Day in Thembisa
Q&A with Dr Sipho Senabe
'Service continues' despite second fire at Tembisa Hospital: deputy minister
Firefighters called to outpatient section at Tembisa hospital
Tembisa Hospital not taking new patients after fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos