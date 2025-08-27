South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

27 August 2025 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

