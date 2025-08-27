Woman beaten by mob for allegedly killing mom, son during house robbery

The woman, 19, is also alleged to have shot and wounded a child in the attack.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said police received a report about a house robbery in which multiple family members had been shot.
“Upon arrival at the hospital, medical staff directed officers to three patients who had sustained gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son succumbed to their wounds shortly after the police arrived. The third victim, the youngest daughter, remains in hospital receiving medical treatment.
“After the incident community members reportedly attempted to take the law into their own hands by attacking the suspect and allegedly attempting to set her alight. Police arrived in time to intervene and rescued the suspect. She is hospitalised and under police guard. She faces charges of murder, attempted murder and housebreaking.”
According to Ndubane, no-one has been arrested in connection with the mob justice attack but investigations are under way.
She said anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should contact Capt Vusi Maphanga on 082-303-9704 or call the crime stop number: 08600-10111.
“Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App. All information will be treated with confidentiality,” she said.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said he was concerned about the increasing number of mob justice incidents reported in the province over the past two days.
