A woman was killed in a crash involving a cash-in-transit vehicle and a car on the R33 near Copesville in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Two children, including a 19-month-old baby, a woman and two CIT guards were injured.
Mi7 National group director Colin David said shortly before 2pm, Mi7's emergency medical services were dispatched to the area after reports of the accident.
“They found an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle had collided with a Toyota Avanza. Paramedics from many service providers worked together to triage and treat the patients.”
“The two security guards suffered moderate injuries. One was trapped in the wreckage.”
David said Pietermaritzburg firefighters, using specialised hydraulic rescue equipment provided to the responder by Mi7, managed to extricate and stabilise the guard before he was taken to hospital with his colleague.
He said the two women aged between 30 and 50 were travelling with a five-year-old girl and a 19-month-old infant.
“The children had serious injuries . The five-year-old required advanced life support interventions. The older female patient suffered serious injuries. The younger female patient, believed to be about 30 years old, also required advanced life support interventions and was placed on a mechanical ventilator by Mi7 medics en route to hospital. It is believed she succumbed to her injuries in hospital.”
TimesLIVE
Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle
Image: Mi7
A woman was killed in a crash involving a cash-in-transit vehicle and a car on the R33 near Copesville in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Two children, including a 19-month-old baby, a woman and two CIT guards were injured.
Mi7 National group director Colin David said shortly before 2pm, Mi7's emergency medical services were dispatched to the area after reports of the accident.
“They found an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle had collided with a Toyota Avanza. Paramedics from many service providers worked together to triage and treat the patients.”
“The two security guards suffered moderate injuries. One was trapped in the wreckage.”
David said Pietermaritzburg firefighters, using specialised hydraulic rescue equipment provided to the responder by Mi7, managed to extricate and stabilise the guard before he was taken to hospital with his colleague.
He said the two women aged between 30 and 50 were travelling with a five-year-old girl and a 19-month-old infant.
“The children had serious injuries . The five-year-old required advanced life support interventions. The older female patient suffered serious injuries. The younger female patient, believed to be about 30 years old, also required advanced life support interventions and was placed on a mechanical ventilator by Mi7 medics en route to hospital. It is believed she succumbed to her injuries in hospital.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN security guards who staged CIT heist sentenced to 15 years in prison
CIT suspects granted bail caught while bombing another van
WATCH | Suspected CIT robber killed in shoot-out with security personnel in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos