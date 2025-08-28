South Africa

Bystander used a human shield killed in Pietermaritzburg robbery

Robbers pulled a man into their group and he was caught in crossfire

28 August 2025 - 21:02 By Mfundo Mkhize
A bystander was shot dead during a confrontation between robbers and a reaction unit that was responding to a robbery at a shopping outlet in Polly Shorts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ zeferli

A bystander has been shot dead during an attempted armed robbery at Tops Spar liquor outlet in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.

Mi7 spokesperson Amil Umraw said just before 6pm, a customer at a local shopping outlet in Polly Shorts was confronted by two armed suspects who allegedly robbed him of his cellphone.

“The duo was part of a group of five suspects travelling in a VW Polo. As the incident took place, the outlet's security service provider (not Mi7) was notified. Reaction officers from that company arrived promptly, confronting the suspects who were still on site,” said Umraw.

One suspect drew a firearm and pointed it at reaction officers.

“It is then believed the reaction officer fired a shot in retaliation. However, it is thought the suspects had pulled a bystander in front of them to use as a human shield. The bystander was shot dead during the altercation,” said Umraw.

The suspects then fled in the direction of Ashburton. Multiple security teams from several service providers, as well as the police, are searching the area.

Gauteng DA says Lesufi has lost fight against crime

A lack of resources is crippling crime-fighting efforts in Gauteng and has reached a crisis level, DA leader in Gauteng Solly Msimang says.
Politics
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Yes, the hubcaps are coming off but we too can fight crime

Police alone will not make significant inroads against crime unless they have the trust and co-operation of victims of crime and communities.
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Crime continues to rise, Stats SA report shows

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says housebreaking has been the most prevalent household crime over the past year
News
1 day ago
