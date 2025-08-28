South Africa

Commuters left stranded as Santaco protests over impounding of taxis

'Anyone who does not possess a valid licence will not be allowed to operate'

28 August 2025 - 19:22
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Commuters were left stranded in Katlehong.
Commuters were left stranded in Katlehong.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Commuters in parts of Ekurhuleni, including Katlehong and Germiston, were left stranded on Thursday after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) halted taxi operations over the impounding of their vehicles. 

Santaco Ekurhuleni regional secretary Zweli Mnisi said the decision to suspend services was not taken lightly but was necessary to protect operators from what it described as “selective and unfair law enforcement”.

He said 10-seater “baby buses were being impounded for operating without valid licences”.

“This difficult decision stems from the ongoing impoundment of vehicles, particularly the 10-seater baby buses, which are consistently being targeted for not having operating licences. These licences, however, are no longer being issued by the relevant authorities, leaving operators without any legal recourse,” said Mnisi.

We are not going to allow illegal operations. Anyone who does not possess a valid operating licence, as per the National Land Transport Act, will not be allowed to operate on Gauteng’s roads
Department's spokesperson, Lesiba Mypa

He said taxi operators are forced to pay fines of up to R5,000 per vehicle to retrieve their impounded taxis, costs they describe as unsustainable and crippling to their businesses. 

Gauteng roads and transport department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the enforcement operations were about the restoration of law and order.

“We are not going to allow illegal operations. Anyone who does not possess a valid operating licencee, as per the National Land Transport Act, will not be allowed to operate on Gauteng’s roads,” Mypa said. 

He said officials are finding operational level agreements (OLAS) receipts proof of licencee applications dating as far back as 2023, raising questions about the validity of the operators’ claims.

Vehicles are being impounded for operating illegally or being unroadworthy, he said.

Mypa said police were tasked with profiling and taking photos of the vehicles to demonstrate why they are being taken off the road.   

“If your vehicle is compliant, you are not a candidate for our impounding. We do not impound unfairly,” Mypa said.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

W Cape police offer rewards for murders of doctor, principal and taxi leader

Western Cape police have offered rewards ranging from R50,000 to R100,000 to assist in apprehending the perpetrators of three separate crimes.
News
3 months ago

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Abandoned and betrayed: the never-ending black child struggle

The struggle does not end for this child who will pass matric against all odds only to have to fight for survival yet again in tertiary
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has vowed to make an example of disgruntled taxi operators blocking roads and ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Acts of terror’: Province condemns deadly taxi violence in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Santaco apologises to family of slain e-hailing driver, pledges funeral support South Africa
  3. Commuters have right to choose how they travel: Santaco South Africa

Most read

  1. More charges could be added to R27m Sars fraud case against Duma Ndlovu South Africa
  2. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  3. Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m South Africa
  4. Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection news
  5. Decades-old gravel roads in Blouberg to be tarred, says Limpopo MEC South Africa

Latest Videos

DRC signs major mining deal with U.S.-backed KoBold Metals
Tanzania's President Hassan cleared to run in October election but key rivals ...