A thief who stole a police van and another who tried to steal from a police station have met the long arm of the law in Limpopo.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe says officers will not hesitate to act within the ambit of the law to protect themselves and state property.
Simon Andile Nyathi, 40, was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for theft of an Isuzu double cab 4x4 in Soshanguve, Gauteng, in May last year.
The vehicle belonged to the crime intelligence unit and the alert for its return was swiftly issued. Nyathi was arrested near a petrol station on the N1 by the Limpopo police tracking team in collaboration with private security companies.
He stood trial in the Polokwane regional court and was sentenced on Tuesday, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
Another suspect, arrested for allegedly trying to steal from police, appeared in court in Polokwane on Wednesday.
Thabang Shiang, 31, faces charges of arson, business burglary and possession of stolen property.
According to the police report, he arrived at the police station at 2.30am on Tuesday. He asked the officers on duty if he could use the bathroom.
When he did not return within a reasonable time they went to check on him.
At the staircase entrance he was allegedly seen holding a bag with a desktop computer, a laptop bag and charger, police reflector, ink pad, speakers and an extension cord.
“It was discovered that several offices had been broken into and property stolen and damaged while other offices were burnt and property destroyed,” said Ledwaba.
The suspect's case was postponed to September 3 for a formal bail application.
Cops have the last laugh in these two cases
Image: 123RF/Atit Phetmuangtong
