According to Lucky Mongezi Ngcangca, he and other residents had long been lobbying for relocation to better quality, stated-funded permanent housing.
“The fire extinguishers don't work. There were two on each floor and a big hose reel, but there's no water in the building. The municipality allocated money for a pump but it was mismanaged,” Ngcangca said.
Sizwe Mncwango, who has been assisting residents with legal matters and is also a resident in the building, said the fire has worsened an already dangerous situation.
“People here are vulnerable. The environment is not conducive for them to stay. We've been fighting since 2011 to get RDPs and proper housing, but the situation has only become more dangerous now,” Mncwango said.
“We want RDPs, anywhere they can locate us is fine. The building is not safe. No-one should be staying there now,” Ngcangca said.
Some of displaced residents are sharing — with up to six per room — in a nearby block and even sleeping under the stairs. Many are trying to find temporary arrangements but say they are unsure where to go.
“People are unemployed, they are living just to eat bread. Now this has made it worse. The government needs to take these issues seriously. The building is not safe and our people need permanent housing,” Ngcangca said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though residents suspect it was due to a paraffin stove.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Kindly neighbour mourned after fire guts Joburg block of flats
A mobility impaired 67-year-old woman who died when a fire ripped through a block of flats in Simmonds Street, Johannesburg, is being honoured for her kindness towards neighbours and activism in the community.
An identity document retrieved from her room shows she was a South African citizen whose birthday was July 8. Her name is being withheld by TimesLIVE to ensure the authorities have adequate time to contact her family.
Neighbours said she had a spinal injury and needed a crutch to assist her when walking.
She was described as fiercely independent and loved.
Pearce Armstrong, a resident who lost all his belongings in Wednesday's fire, leaving him with only the clothes he was wearing, told TimesLIVE she was known for sharing her food with others.
He recalled her role in fighting their threatened eviction from the building in 2011.
“She had that activism in her. She was one of us that fought together with the lawyers,” Armstrong said.
IN PICS | Elderly woman dies in Johannesburg building fire
According to Lucky Mongezi Ngcangca, he and other residents had long been lobbying for relocation to better quality, stated-funded permanent housing.
“The fire extinguishers don't work. There were two on each floor and a big hose reel, but there's no water in the building. The municipality allocated money for a pump but it was mismanaged,” Ngcangca said.
Sizwe Mncwango, who has been assisting residents with legal matters and is also a resident in the building, said the fire has worsened an already dangerous situation.
“People here are vulnerable. The environment is not conducive for them to stay. We've been fighting since 2011 to get RDPs and proper housing, but the situation has only become more dangerous now,” Mncwango said.
“We want RDPs, anywhere they can locate us is fine. The building is not safe. No-one should be staying there now,” Ngcangca said.
Some of displaced residents are sharing — with up to six per room — in a nearby block and even sleeping under the stairs. Many are trying to find temporary arrangements but say they are unsure where to go.
“People are unemployed, they are living just to eat bread. Now this has made it worse. The government needs to take these issues seriously. The building is not safe and our people need permanent housing,” Ngcangca said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though residents suspect it was due to a paraffin stove.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tembisa Hospital fire repairs to cost R14m, says Gauteng health MEC
Restaurant fire at Rietvlei Zoo Farm
Marshall Islands parliament burns down in overnight fire
Usindiso fire survivors face new terror
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos