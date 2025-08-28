“At 6am I carry her on my back up the steps to the transport for her school,” Mhlongo said, holding back her emotions.
Between 1pm and 2pm she also needs to pick up her daughter from the top of the steps where the school transport drops her off each day. Owami dislikes it when people feel sorry for her, which is why she often asks to wash her own clothes and make noodles, her favourite dish.
She said: “I enjoy doing things independently so I can feel like other children. I get excited when I have to cook my favourite noodles.” She mostly spends her time at home playing with her friends. She is in grade 5 at Open Air School, a special education institution in Berea, Durban. The 12-year-old aspires to become a doctor to assist sick children. Using only her right hand, she often becomes fatigued during classes.
“This also occurs when I am taking exams and I have to dictate my answers to my teacher, who writes them down on my answer sheet,” Owami said.
She was born without legs and a left arm due to a rare condition that affects only a few families globally. This condition arises when an arm or leg fails to develop fully during gestation, resulting in symptoms that can range from shortened or absent limb segments to the complete absence of limbs.
Mhlongo experienced a typical pregnancy without any concerns. She underwent standard tests and attended regular appointments at the clinic and hospital. “According to medical professionals, everything was fine,” she said.
IN PICS | Mother quit job to help daughter with limb malformation condition get to school
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A 29-year-old mother had to leave her job to help her daughter who was born with phocomelia navigate the 60 steep steps to and from school.
Gezile Mhlongo, from Mayville, KwaZulu-Natal, quit her position as a packer at Styleface without any other source of income when her daughter Owami Mhlongo reached the age of one. This decision stemmed from difficulties with various maids who expressed concern about the challenge of carrying the child up and down the lengthy staircase.
“All the caregivers I have employed left, saying they could no longer carry my daughter because she had grown heavier. Now, I wake up at 5am, bath her, dress her and prepare her meals.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“At 6am I carry her on my back up the steps to the transport for her school,” Mhlongo said, holding back her emotions.
Between 1pm and 2pm she also needs to pick up her daughter from the top of the steps where the school transport drops her off each day. Owami dislikes it when people feel sorry for her, which is why she often asks to wash her own clothes and make noodles, her favourite dish.
She said: “I enjoy doing things independently so I can feel like other children. I get excited when I have to cook my favourite noodles.” She mostly spends her time at home playing with her friends. She is in grade 5 at Open Air School, a special education institution in Berea, Durban. The 12-year-old aspires to become a doctor to assist sick children. Using only her right hand, she often becomes fatigued during classes.
“This also occurs when I am taking exams and I have to dictate my answers to my teacher, who writes them down on my answer sheet,” Owami said.
She was born without legs and a left arm due to a rare condition that affects only a few families globally. This condition arises when an arm or leg fails to develop fully during gestation, resulting in symptoms that can range from shortened or absent limb segments to the complete absence of limbs.
Mhlongo experienced a typical pregnancy without any concerns. She underwent standard tests and attended regular appointments at the clinic and hospital. “According to medical professionals, everything was fine,” she said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
However, upon giving birth she was taken aback to discover her baby had limb reduction defects.
“It was unexpected. Everything seemed fine because when you arrive at the hospital, even for a caesarean section, they usually perform a scan, but in my case they did not take me for one.
“I believe it was fortunate they didn’t send me for a caesarean as they would have shown me the baby and presented various options that, as a teenager, I might have accepted. Even if they had suggested abortion, my immaturity could have led me to agree.
“I feel it was God's plan that her condition was not detected while she was still in the womb,” Mhlongo said.
“The doctors could not provide any reasons for why Owami's limbs did not develop, other than to say that during her development in the womb certain areas did not form correctly and were somehow constricted. This was the only explanation they could give.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
As a single mother Mhlongo relies on a child social grant for her daughters Owami and Sbane. She uses the money for her daughters' school transportation and for groceries.
Her hope is to find an appropriate facility for her daughter's needs, where Owami can use a wheelchair while Mhlongo returns to work.
“My hope is to find a place closer to the road for easier access to transport. If I can secure that place she can have a wheelchair to travel to and from school, allowing me to go back to work. I am still young and I want to enhance my life and that of my children,” Mhlongo said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Usengashintsha, an NPO focused on building homes for families such as the Mhlongos, has obtained a site but is still trying to secure funding for the construction.
Founded by Mbuso Zulu in 2017, the organisation has already built three homes for families in need. The NPO has raised R32,000 towards the construction of a house.
“Owami's home will be the fourth house constructed since my release from prison. I discovered her video on social media and her story touched me, leading me to seek her out,” said Zulu.
“I want to see her have a home closer to the road and proper school transportation. My main goal is to ensure she has a home next to the road,” said Zulu, a former prison inmate who will celebrate a year since his release on parole next month.
Mhlongo had a meeting with the doctors on Monday to discuss prosthetics procedures for Olwami. She said the doctors told her prosthetics cannot be used on the steep steps at their home. They said the procedure will be paused until the family moves to their new home.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Nigerian firm develops bionic arms for amputees
From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani start-up ships prosthetics to child war survivors
At 16, he mediated a hijacking. Now he’s negotiating for the survival of HIV programmes
Bringing love and care to the severely disabled
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos