KwaZulu-Natal police officers are under fire after they were seen escorting a matric pupil to a farewell party using a state vehicle.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wants action to be taken against the officers who were on duty when they were captured on video arriving at the function in Estcourt.
He has called for them to be temporarily removed from operations, pending an internal investigation on their conduct. They were apparently transporting a colleague's child.
“I have instructed the district commissioner of Uthukela to ensure that the immediate commander of the officers involved take urgent disciplinary steps against them. We cannot afford to have police officers who report for duty but use state resources for their personal gain,” said Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwanazi wants action against cops seen escorting pupil to matric party
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
KwaZulu-Natal police officers are under fire after they were seen escorting a matric pupil to a farewell party using a state vehicle.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wants action to be taken against the officers who were on duty when they were captured on video arriving at the function in Estcourt.
He has called for them to be temporarily removed from operations, pending an internal investigation on their conduct. They were apparently transporting a colleague's child.
“I have instructed the district commissioner of Uthukela to ensure that the immediate commander of the officers involved take urgent disciplinary steps against them. We cannot afford to have police officers who report for duty but use state resources for their personal gain,” said Mkhwanazi.
“I have further instructed our finance and supply chain management officers to determine the financial loss that the state could have suffered by that unauthorised activity. State petrol, state time and running cost of that vehicle should be claimed from those members.
“Communities always complain that when they call police stations they are told that there are no vans, while police officers are gallivanting with state resources that are meant to serve the communities.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Mkhwanazi slams 'gallivanting' cops who used police van for matric dance
Cops have the last laugh in these two cases
EDITORIAL | Yes, the hubcaps are coming off but we too can fight crime
Stats SA survey shows low trust in police: committee chair Ian Cameron
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos