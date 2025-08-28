South Africa

Mkhwanazi wants action against cops seen escorting pupil to matric party

28 August 2025 - 20:17 By Sowetan Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal police officers are under fire after they were seen escorting a matric pupil to a farewell party using a state vehicle.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wants action to be taken against the officers who were on duty when they were captured on video arriving at the function in Estcourt.

He has called for them to be temporarily removed from operations, pending an internal investigation on their conduct. They were apparently transporting a colleague's child.

I have instructed the district commissioner of Uthukela to ensure that the immediate commander of the officers involved take urgent disciplinary steps against them. We cannot afford to have police officers who report for duty but use state resources for their personal gain,” said Mkhwanazi.

“I have further instructed our finance and supply chain management officers to determine the financial loss that the state could have suffered by that unauthorised activity. State petrol, state time and running cost of that vehicle should be claimed from those members.

“Communities always complain that when they call police stations they are told that there are no vans, while police officers are gallivanting with state resources that are meant to serve the communities.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Mkhwanazi slams 'gallivanting' cops who used police van for matric dance

KwaZulu-Natal policemen who were seen escorting a pupil to a matric dance in Estcourt with an official vehicle have been "withdrawn" from service ...
News
3 hours ago

Cops have the last laugh in these two cases

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe says officers will not hesitate to act within the ambit of the law to protect themselves and state ...
News
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Yes, the hubcaps are coming off but we too can fight crime

Police alone will not make significant inroads against crime unless they have the trust and co-operation of victims of crime and communities.
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Stats SA survey shows low trust in police: committee chair Ian Cameron

The portfolio committee on police intends to interact with Statistics South Africa and the police service on the misalignment between police crime ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Police investigate 'drunk' cop in viral video South Africa
  2. ‘I’m leaving SA because of unchecked violence and crime’: former cop left for ... News
  3. ‘Acts of terror’: Province condemns deadly taxi violence in Cape Town South Africa

Most read

  1. More charges could be added to R27m Sars fraud case against Duma Ndlovu South Africa
  2. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  3. Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection news
  4. Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m South Africa
  5. Decades-old gravel roads in Blouberg to be tarred, says Limpopo MEC South Africa

Latest Videos

DRC signs major mining deal with U.S.-backed KoBold Metals
Tanzania's President Hassan cleared to run in October election but key rivals ...