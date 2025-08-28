DUT refutes ‘unfounded allegations’ about its DUT355 infrastructure project

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has issued the following statement in response to media reports about its infrastructure development project dubbed "DUT355":

DUT notes with concern the misinformation and unfounded allegations published by a Johannesburg-based media outlet regarding an infrastructure development project, DUT355, on the university’s Steve Biko and Indumiso campuses. DUT355 was the name given to the project during the procurement process.

As a result of an arbitration process underway between DUT and the principal contractor, our approach has been to avoid the court of public opinion on the matter. We recognise, though, that accusers, jurors and judges all in one are running rampant with innuendos, distortions and falsehoods.

As noted just above, we would rather our facts and evidence are presented before the arbitration process we are involved in. Notwithstanding, we must deal with some tangential matters.

On Friday August 22 2025, DUT council and professor Thandwa Mthembu, the university’s vice-chancellor and principal, met with higher education & training minister Buti Manamela in Pretoria. This engagement provided the university with an opportunity to present facts and evidence and clarify and refute the misleading claims that have been circulated.

DUT through its council had, prior to this meeting, also shared with the department of higher education & training (DHET) and the ministry documentation to, among others, prove that the procurement processes regarding DUT355 complied with all governance requirements of the university. The university remains committed to transparency and accountability in its governance structures and in all its dealings.

While the matter is sub judice due to ongoing arbitration proceedings and the university has been legally advised not to disclose the finer details until arbitration is concluded, DUT unequivocally refutes the allegations that have been published. The arbitration proceedings are not a consequence of any alleged procurement governance violations.

Claims such as “DUT officials appointed ‘unqualified’ company to run R400m project”, “Controversial R400m DUT project shutdown” and “BorCon terminated as DUT contractor amid labour department fraud suspicion” are patently false and misleading. The university has submitted the facts and supporting evidence to Manamela, DHET and to the department of employment & labour and DUT will continue to co-operate fully with all relevant authorities.

Furthermore, the claim that a former senior procurement staff member, who had been leading in the procurement process for BorCon in January 2025, resigned at the end of June 2025 in protest of this project is false.

The individual in question requested an early exit from DUT for medical reasons about two weeks before the conclusion of her contract period. Five months after BorCon’s appointment, her departure as in her letter of resignation and circumstantially, too, could not be said to be related to this project.

As was made clear to the minister and DHET, BorCon is only a project manager to complete the project using subcontractors that the principal contractor had appointed. It has not been given any construction project carte blanche. It has not been terminated.

DUT reassures its stakeholders, partners and the wider public that the university is governed with integrity, professionalism and accountability. Guided by the values and principles of its ENVISION2030 strategy, DUT is resolute in protecting its reputation as a public institution of good standing.

This article was sponsored by DUT.