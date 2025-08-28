South Africa

Police detain 15 people after two e-hailing drivers shot, assaulted

28 August 2025 - 12:10 By TIMESLIVE
Police seized 12 firearms from five taxi owners as part of an operation which saw them detain 15 people for questioning in connection with an attempted murder and assault of two e-hailing drivers in KwaDabeka on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police have taken 15 people in for questioning in connection with an altercation between e-hailing drivers and taxi owners and drivers in which two e-hailing drivers were attacked in KwaDabeka on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said when police responded to reports of gunshots on Zaza Road, it was established a group of taxi owners and drivers had allegedly approached e-hailing drivers who had parked their vehicles on the side of the road and demanded they move their vehicles.

“It was also reported that during the altercation, a firearm was discharged and a bullet went through the passenger door of one of the e-hailing vehicles, with the driver inside the vehicle. Another e-hailing driver was also reportedly assaulted during the commotion.”

He said police followed up information and on Thursday morning identified 15 people who were taken in for questioning.

“Eight licensed firearms were seized from the house of one taxi owner and he will be charged for failure to safeguard firearms in accordance with Firearms Control Act. Four more firearms were also removed from their owners and all 12 firearms will be taken for ballistic analysis. One taxi owner/driver, who is suspected to have assaulted the e-hailing driver, reached out to the investigating officer and presented himself to the police in the company of his legal representatives on Thursday morning.”

Netshiunda said the situation was calm in KwaDabeka and police would maintain visibility to restore order, peace and stability.

He said police would attempt to convene a meeting between the taxi industry and e-hailing services. 

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma welcomed the police's intervention.

“Nothing should come between us and prosperity. The shooting and assault of e-hailing drivers yesterday should not be repeated in any part of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Yesterday I offered to work with KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen [Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi to ensure that the unfortunate scenes we witnessed at Maponya Mall are not repeated in KZN.”

A 27-year-old e-hailing driver was murdered outside Maponya Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg, recently in an attack believed to be linked to taxi violence. 

TimesLIVE

