POLL | Do you support the home affairs minister’s plea for more money for border security?

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has urged government to allocate more money for the Border Management Authority (BMA), warning that without investment, efforts to curb illegal immigration and illicit trade will “stall”.
He criticised what he called political doublespeak from leaders who campaign on immigration concerns but fail to allocate resources when in office.
Meanwhile, the BMA has started rolling out upgrades to modernise South Africa’s border controls, including drone surveillance, traceable immigration stamps and new counterfeit detection training.
Between April 1 and June 30 the authority intercepted and deported 9,954 people who attempted to enter the country illegally.
Most were from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
