South Africa

Residents warned of new WhatsApp electricity scam in Cape Town

Criminals tell account holders they will be cut off if they don't pay

28 August 2025 - 15:22 By TIMESLIVE
The scammers claim services will be disconnected due to outstanding municipal debt. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sinseeho

Capetonians were warned on Thursday to beware of a new electricity scam in which residents are contacted by WhatsApp and told their service will be disconnected because of outstanding municipal debt. 

“In a recent case in Helderberg reported to the city, a resident received a WhatsApp message followed by phone calls, falsely stating that the resident's electricity would be disconnected due to municipal account arrears,” said energy MMC Xanthea Limberg. 

“The scammers requested urgent payment to be made into a bank account or via e-Wallet to avoid service disconnection. The resident recognised the scam attempt and immediately alerted the city.” 

An investigation is under way and the city has urged residents to be vigilant and report individuals posing as city officials. 

“The city does not notify residents of service disconnections via WhatsApp or any other social media platform, and no city official may request payment via e-Wallet or personal bank accounts.

“Importantly, all payments to the city must be made through official city channels, such as visiting a municipal cash office or by making electronic payments using details on the monthly municipal bill. We ask residents to inform their families and friends, and especially the elderly, so that residents become aware of scammers,” said Limberg. 

The identity of city officials and work being undertaken by them can be verified by contacting the city's call centre on 0860 103 089. 

TimesLIVE

