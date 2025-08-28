South Africa

WATCH | Coronationville, Westbury residents face long wait for water

Townships' taps have been dry for two weeks

28 August 2025 - 11:12
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Residents of Westbury and Coronationville, west of Johannesburg, will have to wait at least four months before they can expect a reliable water supply.

This is according to Johannesburg Water engineer Randhir Nico Singh, who addressed residents in Westbury on Wednesday after a protest about the erratic water supply.

The area has been struggling to get reliable water supply for the past four years due to problems at the Hurst Hill 1 reservoir, which worsened recently, leaving the area dry for two weeks. 

Singh said the Crosby pump station is under construction and will only be ready in about three to four months. The Brixton Reservoir tower and pump station is also nearing completion with only a payment issue delaying final commissioning.

“Between September and November we could have that section of works commissioned.”

He said attention has also shifted to the Hurst Hill 1 and 2 reservoirs, which are part of Johannesburg Water’s leak repair programme. The city has 127 reservoirs, of which 44 have been identified as leaking and 22 are in different project phases. 

Repairs to the Hurst Hill 1 reservoir are expected to begin in November. At Hurst Hill 2, the contractor has been appointed and is expected to move on site in the coming weeks. However, Singh cautioned that the repairs will take at least nine months to complete. 

“You don’t go and patch. You’re going to end up with a problem three years down the line. You must do a proper repair.”

In the meantime, Johannesburg Water is trying to balance water distribution between Brixton and neighbouring areas such as Westbury and Coronationville.

Singh said some residents received water temporarily after the Brixton reservoir was closed the previous night. “That’s why you got a bit of water. We closed Brixton and Serpentine was able to fill up the lines.”

However, once Brixton was reopened at 50% capacity for equitable sharing, supply in Westbury and Coronationville dropped again. Residents questioned why Brixton could not be closed during the day to ensure fairer distribution.

“It’s unlike electricity, where you switch on and off,” Singh responded. “With water, when you open and close valves, it must travel through long pipes and fill up before you see the supply. If Brixton drops too low we risk collapsing the Commando [Road] system.”

As part of short-term relief, Johannesburg Water is reconfiguring pumps at the Crosby pump station. One pump is operational while another is being swapped into position.

“The station will be shut down overnight, from 6pm until 4am, to complete the swap,” Singh said. “Once that’s done, pump stations 1 and 2 will push more water down the line to improve supply in the affected areas.”

Water throttling a bid to prevent further burst pipes and cut down on usage

‘Throttling’ supply will be used in conjunction with other methods aimed at improving system
News
9 months ago

Earlier in the day, Westbury and Coronationville residents blocked numerous roads in the area to demand answers from Johannesburg Water. 

“This government is frustrating us. We’ve kept quiet and adapted to this, but now we’ve had enough,” said Westbury resident Aiya Alister on why they, with residents from Coronationville, embarked on the protest.

Alister said Johannesburg Water has frustrated them for many years, so they decided to frustrate the system in return by ensuring the roads were impassable. 

