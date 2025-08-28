South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

28 August 2025 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

READ MORE:

State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application

The prosecution in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has argued that the evidence presented by Const Shumbuzo Zungu, placing Mthokozisi ...
News
1 day ago

'No evidence tendered by state to convict Maphisa': defence argues in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The lawyer for Mthokoziseni Maphisa, one of the men accused of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, has argued the charges against his client ...
News
2 days ago

Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid

Three of the four lawyers representing the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa plan to proceed with their discharge applications, despite Legal Aid ...
News
2 weeks ago
