Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application
'No evidence tendered by state to convict Maphisa': defence argues in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos