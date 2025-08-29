“DHA and UNHCR processes have long concluded at both sites, with an eviction now being sought for the remaining unlawful occupants who have refused to reintegrate into South African communities, as well as all offers of support, and who continue to insist on relocation to a place outside South Africa or their countries of birth.
Court approves eviction of foreigners in Cape Town demanding relocation abroad
Hundreds have illegally occupied two sites since lockdown
About 360 foreigners who have unlawfully occupied City of Cape Town and government-owned land since the Covid-19 pandemic — demanding relocation abroad, citing xenophobic attacks — will be served with eviction notices.
They were among hundreds of refugees, many from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who protested outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in the city in October 2019.
Citing safety fears they occupied Greenmarket Square and the Central Methodist Church and demanded relocation to Europe or Canada. They were evicted under a court order and relocated to two temporary accommodation sites during the level 5 lockdown:
The national home affairs and public works departments and the city have now been granted permission by the Western Cape High Court to instruct the sheriff to serve eviction notices at the sites.
“The department of home affairs (DHA) completed repatriation and deportation processes and with the assistance of the city and NPOs hundreds of foreigners were reintegrated into their local communities of origin,” the city said on Friday.
“DHA and UNHCR processes have long concluded at both sites, with an eviction now being sought for the remaining unlawful occupants who have refused to reintegrate into South African communities, as well as all offers of support, and who continue to insist on relocation to a place outside South Africa or their countries of birth.
“Many, if not all, are in family units and meaningfully engaged in self-sustaining economic activity while remaining in unlawful occupation with the aim of leveraging this for repatriation to first-world countries.
“About 160 unlawful occupants remain at the Wingfield site — under the custodianship of national public works — while about 200 remain at the city-owned Paint City site in Bellville. At the Paint City site, violent hostility exists between factions of the unlawful occupants as well as towards law enforcement authorities.”
The department of home affairs has carried the cost of tented accommodation at the sites.
“This joint application aims to restore these sites to their original public use and to bring an end to the undignified conditions for the sake of the unlawful occupants and the public, as these sites have generated a great deal of public complaints, including traffic, crime and waste challenges,’ said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
