South Africa

Four arrests and a R5,000 bribe over 51 'stolen' goats

29 August 2025 - 16:10 By TIMESLIVE
Some of the 51 goats which were in a bakkie stopped at a vehicle checkpoint in Bulwer on Thursday. The occupants were arrested when they couldn't provide proof of ownership. Two other men who tried to bribe the station commander to release the goats and the bakkie were also arrested.
Image: SAPS/KZN

Four men were arrested in Bulwer in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Thursday and Friday over a bakkie load of 51 goats.

KZN police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police stopped the vehicle loaded with the goats at a checkpoint on Thursday. 

“The two occupants of the vehicle could not provide proper documentation relating to the transportation of livestock,” she said.

“Initial investigation reveal the suspects were from iSandlwana in Bergville and were going to sell the goats at Bulwer, Donnybrook and Elandskop. The suspects, aged 36 and 40, were detained and charged with possession of property suspected to be stolen.”

On Friday two men arrived at Bulwer police station and allegedly offered the station commander a R5,000 bribe to release the goats and vehicle.

“The station commander refused the offer and arrested both suspects, aged 38 and 47, for bribery and corruption.”

The four men will appear in the Bulwer magistrate's court on Monday.

