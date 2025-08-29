Mpho Mathabi from Venda started the Peanata peanut butter range from her double garage after the Covid-19 lockdown got her creativity flowing — with the goal of producing food that was healthy and traditional, from the land.
Nuts for profit: Women take spread from home kitchens to market
Image: Dumisani Chauke supplied
Two women have found their unique selling points as entrepreneurs by producing their own all-natural, preservative-free ranges of peanut butter.
Both turned to their kitchens while seeking livelihoods and said it led them to help their communities through healthy traditional food.
Dumisani Chauke, who lost her son while she was living in Johannesburg, moved to be close to her parents at Saselamani village in Malamulele, Limpopo, to grieve.
“My father Thomas Chauke, a legend in the music industry, inspired me and he gave me a piece of land to start my farm where I was drawn to a lot of ideas,” Chauke said.
From the marula trees she started a range of skincare products and the idea of manufacturing food came next. “Carrying those marula fruits on the farm made me wonder what more land can offer in terms of food and survival.”
She started KulaniKhuli brands in October 2022 by making peanut butter in her kitchen with only one small blender.
“I only use organic peanuts from my farm to make the peanut butter and no preservatives, additives or artificial ingredients, to ensure it is of good quality.”
She is also offering a traditional African snack called XiGuGu (from Tsonga).
“XiGuGu is a healthy peanut butter snack made from roasted peanuts. It is the most famous and popular snack in most areas of Limpopo.”
Today, Chauke supplies more than 20 supermarkets, pharmacies and garages in Limpopo and Gauteng and has two employees.
“Hiring people in this economy makes me proud that I am contributing in the fight against unemployment,” she said.
Mpho Mathabi from Venda started the Peanata peanut butter range from her double garage after the Covid-19 lockdown got her creativity flowing — with the goal of producing food that was healthy and traditional, from the land.
An occupational therapist who assists people living with disabilities, she said: “After working for five years at a hospital I resigned and decided to juggle my career and farming.”
She sourced the all-natural ingredients and experimented with product development, and also bought the equipment she needed for manufacturing. Within months she moved into a factory in Shayandima, Venda.
“We don't use oil in our ingredients for health reasons and we use only organic peanuts. Peanut butter is a good source of energy and vitamins, as well as being good for children's growth and development.”
Mathabi's business expanded rapidly to supply Spar supermarkets near her home and has expanded to wholesalers in other provinces.
“We now courier our Peanata to places such as Gauteng, the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West and it makes me proud to see the success.”
Mathabi employs two people in production and has three employees at the farm. She is also working with resellers to help with product distribution.
“We are empowering local people and young women to know that there is no limit to opportunities and going after your dreams. Anything is possible when you have a passion for it.”
