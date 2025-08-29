South Africa

Platinum miners not out of woods despite price rally, says Northam CEO Paul Dunne

Active shafts down 35% since 2008

29 August 2025 - 11:45 By Nelson Banya
Northam Platinum Holdings CEO Paul Dunne says the recent platinum price rally has brought relief to South African miners, but is below levels needed to support new production. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The recent platinum price rally has brought relief to South African miners, but is below levels needed to support new production, Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne said on Friday.

Northam reported a 14.4% drop in annual profit on Friday as mining costs surged despite record sales volumes. It made headline earnings per share of R3.81 in the year ended June 30, compared with R4.45 a year before.

Platinum miners' earnings have been hit by low metal prices since early 2023, mainly due to weak demand from the automotive sector and an outlook dimmed by the increased electrification of transport.

Platinum group metals are primarily used in auto catalysts that help curb harmful emissions in fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

In response, South African miners, which account for more than 70% of global platinum supply, cut loss-making production and halted projects.

However, platinum prices have rallied recently, rising 36% in the second quarter of 2025 on the back of Chinese imports and declining supply from South Africa.

Retrenched mine workers waiting to be paid benefits

Former employees of Eastern Platinum’s Crocodile River Mine are still waiting for their unclaimed provident fund benefits 10 years after they were ...
Business Times
1 month ago

"Recent price appreciation is offering some relief to the PGM sector," Dunne said in a statement.

"However, it is not yet at levels that will support sustainable mining across the industry and certainly not the much-needed development of new operations."

Dunne said tight PGM supply conditions were likely to persist in the medium term, with new demand seen for minor PGM ruthenium being driven by data storage, among other applications.

Northam said in its results statement many South African platinum mines were under-capitalised and had short remaining mine life, resulting in shrinking primary PGM supply.

"In 2008, 81 PGM shafts were in operation in South Africa. There are only 53 and the number is expected to continue to fall," Northam said.

On Thursday Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller warned against "flooding the market with new ounces" as the sector faces a major threat despite the slower than projected adoption of electric vehicles.

Reuters

