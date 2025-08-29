Santaco meets transport department as commuters stranded in Ekurhuleni

While commuters in parts of Ekurhuleni were left stranded without transport to work on Friday morning due to a taxi strike, Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela was expected to meet with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).
On Thursday Santaco halted taxi operations in Ekurhuleni due to concerns related to vehicle impoundments.
The department announced on Thursday its Gauteng transport inspectorate (GTI) is continuing to work at restoring law and order on the province’s roads.
It said this week the GTI impounded more than 16 vehicles for offences, including for illegal operation and vehicle unroadworthiness.
It said enforcement operations, including vehicle impoundment, are conducted in line with the Land Transport Act.
“We will not allow lawlessness, illegal operations and unroadworthy vehicles to put commuters’ lives at risk. Our law enforcement teams are on the ground to ensure peace and enforce compliance and lawful operations at all times,” Diale-Tlabela said at the time.
In January the department established the public transport crisis committee, chaired by the MEC. It sits on Fridays to co-ordinate with all stakeholders in the taxi, bus, e-hailing and scholar transport sectors.
Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the MEC is meeting Santaco in the province for discussions about the impoundment of the vehicles.
“The MEC will make a pronouncement on the issues and the way forward later today,” he said.
Santaco Gauteng secretary Graham Fritz said the strike was ongoing, but they are negotiating with the provincial transport department.
“We are going to a meeting with the MEC to come to an amicable solution to the challenge.
“We are definitely looking for an amicable solution. We cannot let commuters suffer like this. It is not right.”
The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended its Harambee bus service amid the tensions. The metro called on “all stakeholders to work to speedily find a lasting solution to the impasse.”
TimesLIVE
Santaco meets transport department as commuters stranded in Ekurhuleni
Image: Antonio Muchave
