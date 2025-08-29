South Africa

Santaco meets transport department as commuters stranded in Ekurhuleni

29 August 2025 - 11:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Commuters were left stranded in Katlehong on Friday morning.
Commuters were left stranded in Katlehong on Friday morning.
Image: Antonio Muchave

While commuters in parts of Ekurhuleni were left stranded without transport to work on Friday morning due to a taxi strike, Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela was expected to meet with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). 

On Thursday Santaco halted taxi operations in Ekurhuleni  due to concerns related to vehicle impoundments.

The department announced on Thursday its Gauteng transport inspectorate (GTI) is continuing to work at restoring law and order on the province’s roads.

It said this week the GTI impounded more than 16 vehicles for offences, including for illegal operation and vehicle unroadworthiness.

It said enforcement operations, including vehicle impoundment, are conducted in line with the Land Transport Act.

We will not allow lawlessness, illegal operations and unroadworthy vehicles to put commuters’ lives at risk. Our law enforcement teams are on the ground to ensure peace and enforce compliance and lawful operations at all times,” Diale-Tlabela said at the time. 

In January the department established the public transport crisis committee, chaired by the MEC. It sits on Fridays to co-ordinate with all stakeholders in the taxi, bus, e-hailing and scholar transport sectors.

Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the MEC is meeting Santaco in the province for discussions about the impoundment of the vehicles. 

“The MEC will make a pronouncement on the issues and the way forward later today,” he said. 

Santaco Gauteng secretary Graham Fritz said the strike was ongoing, but they are negotiating with the provincial transport department. 

“We are going to a meeting with the MEC to come to an amicable solution to the challenge. 

“We are definitely looking for an amicable solution. We cannot let commuters suffer like this. It is not right.”

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended its Harambee bus service amid the tensions. The metro called on “all stakeholders to work to speedily find a lasting solution to the impasse.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Commuters left stranded as Santaco protests over impounding of taxis

Commuters in parts of Ekurhuleni, including Katlehong and Germiston, were left stranded on Thursday after the South African National Taxi Council ...
News
16 hours ago

‘Acts of terror’: Province condemns deadly taxi violence in Cape Town

The Western Cape government on Tuesday condemned killings and violence related to the taxi industry as reports came in of deadly shootings in Cape ...
News
3 days ago

Creecy sees new era for taxis and trains

Pending legislation aims to ease hostility to e-hailing drivers — but minibus taxi operators must change with the times
News
5 days ago

Santaco apologises to family of slain e-hailing driver, pledges funeral support

South African National Taxi Council president Motlhabane Tsebe has apologised to the family of a 27-year-old e-hailing driver who was murdered ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Court rules in favour of e-hailing drivers to interdict Tshwane impounding South Africa

Most read

  1. More charges could be added to R27m Sars fraud case against Duma Ndlovu South Africa
  2. Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection news
  3. Police detain 15 people after two e-hailing drivers shot, assaulted South Africa
  4. Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi fails in bid to declare three articles by Sunday Times ... South Africa
  5. Decades-old gravel roads in Blouberg to be tarred, says Limpopo MEC South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Kia Sorento
Why is Susan Monarez being ousted as CDC director?