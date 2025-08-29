South Africa

South Africa's trade surplus hits better-than-expected R20.29bn in July

29 August 2025 - 16:09 By Sfundo Parakozov
South Africa recorded a trade surplus of R20.29bn in July, Sars figures showed on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123/RF

South Africa recorded a better-than-expected trade surplus of R20.29bn in July, revenue service figures showed on Friday.

Analyst polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of R18.55bn.

Reuters

