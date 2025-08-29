South Africa recorded a better-than-expected trade surplus of R20.29bn in July, revenue service figures showed on Friday.
Analyst polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of R18.55bn.
Reuters
South Africa's trade surplus hits better-than-expected R20.29bn in July
Image: 123/RF
