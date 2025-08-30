EmpowerHER 2025 closes Women's Month with a call for change

As Women’s Month drew to a close, the EmpowerHER Women’s conference brought together business leaders, academics, activists, and young voices in Johannesburg on Friday to reflect on the progress made and the gaps that remain in advancing women’s rights in the country.
Hosted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), the event ran under the theme “Women-centred systems thinking for growth and inclusion”. It explored urgent issues shaping women’s advancement, from economic participation and leadership representation to the role of technology in building inclusivity.
Industry partners said the private sector has a key role to play in unlocking women’s potential.
Zihle Nonganga, investor relations executive at Spar Group, described empowerment as a driver of economic growth.
“Women leaders and entrepreneurs have the power to transform communities. Supporting EmpowerHER reflects our commitment to building ecosystems where women thrive and lead with confidence” .
Dirk Vorster, marketing executive at PPS, said the conference created space to rethink leadership for sustainable futures.
“Our support underscores the importance of resilience, wellness and innovation as cornerstones of sustainable leadership. Standing with women who are redefining leadership is critical for progress.”
For many speakers, the end of Women’s Month was less about celebration and more about accountability.
“We attend conferences like this, we get excited, but the question is: do we implement what we learn?” said Nonhlanhla Nxele, founder and CEO of Learning Academy. “Even if it is just one thing, women need to take the lessons and apply them in their lives for real change to happen.”
Trudy Theledi, CEO of Invest Edge, said Women's Month serves as a reminder of the generations of women who fought for equality, and the responsibility of today’s generation to do the same.
“We have made strides but the question is: what are we doing for the next generation? Representation is key, and women’s voices must be present in spaces of power. Otherwise, too many remain silenced, especially those affected by gender-based violence” .
Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka, CEO of Global PACT said even emerging technologies risk reinforcing old inequalities. “Women still face barriers in digital spaces, from suppressed visibility on social platforms to being perceived as less competent than men when using the same tools. Systemic change is needed, and education and access remain urgent priorities.”
Teen Universe SA semifinalist, Sinakho Nkonzombi, 15, said being the youngest attendee at the conference was a defining experience. “At first, I did not think I would fit in, but now I’m glad I came. I have learnt about the struggles women face daily and I can use this knowledge to teach others. Women’s Month should not just be once a year; our struggles do not end in August.”
Speakers and attendees agreed that while legislation and policies have opened doors for women, implementation is lagging. Economic empowerment, financial literacy and leadership representation remain the most pressing gaps. Many also stressed the importance of involving men as allies in reshaping society.
TimesLIVE
EmpowerHER 2025 closes Women's Month with a call for change
Image: Mmatumelo Lebjane
As Women’s Month drew to a close, the EmpowerHER Women’s conference brought together business leaders, academics, activists, and young voices in Johannesburg on Friday to reflect on the progress made and the gaps that remain in advancing women’s rights in the country.
Hosted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), the event ran under the theme “Women-centred systems thinking for growth and inclusion”. It explored urgent issues shaping women’s advancement, from economic participation and leadership representation to the role of technology in building inclusivity.
Industry partners said the private sector has a key role to play in unlocking women’s potential.
Zihle Nonganga, investor relations executive at Spar Group, described empowerment as a driver of economic growth.
“Women leaders and entrepreneurs have the power to transform communities. Supporting EmpowerHER reflects our commitment to building ecosystems where women thrive and lead with confidence” .
Dirk Vorster, marketing executive at PPS, said the conference created space to rethink leadership for sustainable futures.
“Our support underscores the importance of resilience, wellness and innovation as cornerstones of sustainable leadership. Standing with women who are redefining leadership is critical for progress.”
For many speakers, the end of Women’s Month was less about celebration and more about accountability.
“We attend conferences like this, we get excited, but the question is: do we implement what we learn?” said Nonhlanhla Nxele, founder and CEO of Learning Academy. “Even if it is just one thing, women need to take the lessons and apply them in their lives for real change to happen.”
Trudy Theledi, CEO of Invest Edge, said Women's Month serves as a reminder of the generations of women who fought for equality, and the responsibility of today’s generation to do the same.
“We have made strides but the question is: what are we doing for the next generation? Representation is key, and women’s voices must be present in spaces of power. Otherwise, too many remain silenced, especially those affected by gender-based violence” .
Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka, CEO of Global PACT said even emerging technologies risk reinforcing old inequalities. “Women still face barriers in digital spaces, from suppressed visibility on social platforms to being perceived as less competent than men when using the same tools. Systemic change is needed, and education and access remain urgent priorities.”
Teen Universe SA semifinalist, Sinakho Nkonzombi, 15, said being the youngest attendee at the conference was a defining experience. “At first, I did not think I would fit in, but now I’m glad I came. I have learnt about the struggles women face daily and I can use this knowledge to teach others. Women’s Month should not just be once a year; our struggles do not end in August.”
Speakers and attendees agreed that while legislation and policies have opened doors for women, implementation is lagging. Economic empowerment, financial literacy and leadership representation remain the most pressing gaps. Many also stressed the importance of involving men as allies in reshaping society.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Women's Month | Busisekile Khumalo holds onto hope for a kinder tomorrow
SPOTLIGHT | Women who redefine power, style and purpose, and a tiny hero with turbo power ambition
FREE TO READ | Empowering women, transforming economies
27 women driving change in the South African motor industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos