South Africa

KZN taxi hitmen get life for deadly post office heist

30 August 2025 - 15:29 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The men robbed a post office of SASSA cash at Tugela Ferry Mall in Msinga. Stock photo.
The men robbed a post office of SASSA cash at Tugela Ferry Mall in Msinga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zinkevych

Two KwaZulu-Natal hitmen convicted of taxi industry-related murders have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court. 

Muzi Sibiya, 42, and Nduduzo Shezi, 36, were on Friday handed life terms plus a combined 80 years in jail. 

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said they were found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. 

Sibiya, Shezi and at least four other suspects stormed a post office at Tugela Ferry Mall in Msinga on July 4 2022, robbing employees of an undisclosed sum of money earmarked for Sassa beneficiaries. 

They robbed two employees of their belongings and took a jacket and two-way radio from a security guard. 

“The suspects then jumped into a getaway vehicle parked outside and as they fled from the scene, fired shots randomly. One woman standing in a queue at a nearby ATM was shot and died at the scene,” said Netshiunda. 

The victim was identified as Nomusa Ntshele. 

Msinga police gave chase and the suspects abandoned their vehicle and ran towards the bush. Sibiya was found hiding inside a cave in possession of the jacket and two-way radio, and an undisclosed sum of cash stolen during the robbery.

“Suspect profiling revealed that Sibiya was a taxi driver and a suspected hitman from Msinga area, so the KwaZulu-Natal provincial taxi violence unit took over the investigation,” said Netshiunda. 

He said evidence collected from the suspects' vehicle pointed to Nduduzo Shezi. A search for him led to a prison in Gauteng where he had been arrested by taxi violence unit detectives for a separate murder. He was duly charged for the Msinga murder and robbery cases. 

Sibiya and Shezi were declared unfit to possess firearms. Netshiunda said the search continues for the remaining suspects. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mkhwanazi wants action against cops seen escorting pupil to matric party

KwaZulu-Natal police officers are under fire after they were seen escorting a matric pupil to a farewell party using a state vehicle.
News
1 day ago

Police detain 15 people after two e-hailing drivers shot, assaulted

KwaZulu-Natal police have taken 15 people in for questioning in connection with an altercation  between e-hailing drivers and taxi owners and drivers ...
News
2 days ago

Political tensions rise in KZN as ANC and DA clash over governance

ANC unhappy with finance MEC Francois Rodgers' moves to place ANC-led departments under administration
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Court approves eviction of foreigners in Cape Town demanding relocation abroad South Africa
  2. SABC takes TV news presenter off air after heated exchange with Ramphele on ... South Africa
  3. Univen student jumps from building after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death South Africa
  4. Santaco meets transport department as commuters stranded in Ekurhuleni South Africa
  5. More charges could be added to R27m Sars fraud case against Duma Ndlovu South Africa

Latest Videos

Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe funeral service
Trump administration asks Chicago-area military base for immigration operation ...