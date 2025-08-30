A 44-year-old public prosecutor arrested for alleged drunken driving brought to 54 the number of motorists nabbed for the same offence on Friday evening in KwaZulu-Natal.
Public prosecutor arrested for 'drunken driving' in KZN
Image: Gareth Wilson
A 44-year-old public prosecutor arrested for alleged drunken driving brought to 54 the number of motorists nabbed for the same offence on Friday evening in KwaZulu-Natal.
The woman, who has yet to appear in court, allegedly recorded 0.83 mg/l in an alcohol test — four times over the legal limit. She was nabbed on the R620 Marine Drive in Margate at about 11pm.
“We are encouraged by the determination by our highly dedicated and efficient members of the road traffic inspectorate,” said human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma.
He said the department's zero tolerance, no nonsense “Alufakwa KwaZulu-Natal” campaign was cracking down on the scourge of drinking and driving.
“Hopefully, the latest arrest will ignite the conversation about the contribution of the legal fraternity in curbing road fatalities caused by binge drinking,” said Sibiya.
He said alcohol was ravaging families, producing orphans, widows and a trail of destruction.
“Over the past two weeks the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) had arrested more than 130 motorists for drinking and driving,” said Duma.
Among the 54 motorists arrested on Friday, eThekwini accounted for 21.
Pietermaritzburg recorded 18, Ladysmith 14 and Empangeni one.
“Based on these figures, we have to acknowledge the department alone has no chance of dealing a permanent blow to road accidents caused by drinking and driving,” said Duma.
He urged the public to work together to combat a pervasive binge drinking culture.
